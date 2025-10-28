Bapcor Director Increases Shareholding in Strategic Move

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bapcor Ltd ( (AU:BAP) ).

Bapcor Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Jacqueline Korhonen, a director of the company, acquiring an additional 7,100 shares through Monsour Enterprises Pty Ltd, where she is the sole director and shareholder. This purchase increases her total holdings to 16,600 shares, reflecting a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects and potentially impacting investor perceptions positively.

More about Bapcor Ltd

Bapcor Limited operates in the automotive aftermarket industry, providing a wide range of automotive parts, accessories, equipment, and services across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,418,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$889.3M

