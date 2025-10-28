Bapcor Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Strategic Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bapcor Ltd ( (AU:BAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Bapcor Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Annette Carey acquiring 12,000 fully paid ordinary shares through Sandose Pty Ltd, a company where she is a director and beneficiary. This transaction, executed on-market, reflects a strategic move that may influence stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BAP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.10 price target.

Bapcor Limited operates in the automotive aftermarket industry, providing a range of products and services including vehicle parts, accessories, and maintenance solutions. The company focuses on serving both trade and retail customers across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,418,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$889.3M

