Baozun Inc. Reports December 2024 Equity Movements

Baozun ( (BZUN) ) has issued an update.

Baozun Inc. released its monthly return for December 2024, detailing the movements in its equity and share capital. The report highlighted that there were no changes in the number of authorized shares, maintaining a total authorized share capital of USD 50,000. However, there were movements in issued shares and treasury shares, resulting in a minor increase in the total number of issued shares. The company raised USD 3,336.81 from the exercise of share options, with no new options being issued under the 2014 and 2015 Share Incentive Plans post-November 2022. These updates reflect Baozun’s ongoing management of its equity structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Baozun

Baozun Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating under a weighted voting rights structure. It primarily focuses on e-commerce solutions and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 3.61%

Average Trading Volume: 679,473

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $162.5M

