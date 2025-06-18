Baozun Inc. Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Baozun, Inc. Class A ( (HK:9991) ) has issued an update.

Baozun Inc. announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting held on June 18, 2025. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, authorization of directors’ fees, and re-appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact Baozun’s governance and operational stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9991) stock is a Buy with a HK$7.74 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baozun, Inc. Class A stock, see the HK:9991 Stock Forecast page.

More about Baozun, Inc. Class A

Baozun Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on e-commerce solutions. It operates under a weighted voting rights structure with its shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BZUN.

Average Trading Volume: 22,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.39B

See more insights into 9991 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.