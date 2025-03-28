Baoye Group Reports Decline in 2024 Annual Results

The latest announcement is out from Baoye Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2355) ).

Baoye Group Co., Ltd. reported its audited consolidated annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a decline in revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue decreased from RMB 26,479,305,000 in 2023 to RMB 22,338,716,000 in 2024, and profit attributable to owners of the company dropped from RMB 889,256,000 to RMB 409,907,000. This financial performance indicates challenges in the company’s operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Baoye Group Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the construction and engineering industry, primarily focusing on providing construction services and related products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adheres to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards.

