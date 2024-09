Banxa Holdings, Inc. (TSE:BNXA) has released an update.

Banxa Holdings Inc. has released its unaudited financial results for the June quarter and FY24, indicating robust growth with a 16% increase in Total Transaction Volume and a 67% surge in Gross Profit. The company has also achieved a higher Net Take Rate and improved its Adjusted EBITDA, although there is a noted decrease in cash and receivables.

