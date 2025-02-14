Banque Cantonale Vaudoise: Strong Capital and Liquidity Ratios

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise ( (BQCNF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Banque Cantonale Vaudoise presented to its investors.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCV) is a Swiss bank headquartered in Lausanne, operating primarily in the banking sector with a focus on comprehensive risk management and financial services.

BCV’s latest earnings report highlights its strong financial performance with a total capital ratio of 16.9% as of December 31, 2024, which is above the regulatory requirement of 14.0%. The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio also stands at 16.8%, showcasing robust capital adequacy.

Key financial metrics from the report reveal that BCV’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) averaged 129% in the latter half of 2024, and the net stable funding ratio (NSFR) was at 118%, both exceeding the minimum regulatory requirements of 100%. Additionally, BCV’s leverage ratio was reported at 5.5%, well above the required 3%.

As BCV continues to prioritize risk management and capital adequacy, the bank remains focused on its strategic objectives, including maintaining its position as a full-service bank with strong local roots. BCV’s management anticipates sustaining its financial health and meeting regulatory standards in the coming periods.