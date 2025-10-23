BankUnited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Bankunited ( (BKU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bankunited presented to its investors.

BankUnited, Inc. is a national bank holding company headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida, providing a range of consumer and commercial banking products and services across several states, including Florida and New York.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, BankUnited, Inc. announced a net income of $71.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, marking an increase from the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company also achieved a net interest margin of 3%, meeting its near-term target.

Key financial highlights include a 21% increase in diluted earnings per share year-over-year and a slight expansion in net interest margin from the previous quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits saw a seasonal decline, while non-brokered deposits grew significantly compared to the previous year. The company also reported a decrease in total loans and a stable capital position with a CET1 ratio of 12.5%.

Despite some declines in specific loan categories, BankUnited’s asset quality remained stable, with a slight increase in non-accrual loans and a decrease in criticized and classified loans. The provision for credit losses decreased from the previous quarter, reflecting an improved economic forecast.

Looking ahead, BankUnited’s management remains focused on maintaining a robust capital position and optimizing its balance sheet strategy to navigate the evolving financial landscape.

