BankFinancial Releases Q3 2025 Quarterly Report

Bankfinancial ( (BFIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, BankFinancial Corporation released its Quarterly Report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, along with a financial and statistical supplement covering the latest five quarters. The report highlights the company’s financial performance, including metrics such as return on assets and equity, net interest margin, and efficiency ratio. The data indicates a mixed performance with fluctuations in key financial indicators, reflecting the company’s ongoing adjustments in a dynamic market environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFIN) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bankfinancial stock, see the BFIN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BFIN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFIN is a Neutral.

Bankfinancial’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its stable financial position and efficient cash management, despite challenges in revenue growth and operational efficiency. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, which weighs down the overall score.

More about Bankfinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses, with a market presence that includes multiple full-service offices.

Average Trading Volume: 75,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $138.8M

