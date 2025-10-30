Bank of Zhengzhou Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6196) ) has shared an update.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. announced its unaudited third quarterly results for 2025, prepared in accordance with IFRSs. The report highlights the financial performance of the bank and its subsidiaries, emphasizing the truthfulness and completeness of the data provided. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it reflects the bank’s financial health and operational transparency, although it is not subject to Hong Kong’s banking regulations.

More about Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on banking services. It operates through its subsidiaries, including Henan Jiuding Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. and several county banks, providing financial services primarily in the Henan region.

Average Trading Volume: 15,219,403

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$17.88B

