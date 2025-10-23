Bank of Queensland Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank of Queensland ( (AU:BOQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Karen Lee Collett Penrose. The change involves an off-market transfer of 2,798 ordinary shares from being indirectly held by Pacific Custodian Pty Ltd to being directly held by Ms. Penrose, with no change in beneficial ownership. This update reflects internal adjustments in shareholding arrangements without impacting the overall market or stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOQ) stock is a Sell with a A$6.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of Queensland stock, see the AU:BOQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, providing a range of financial products and services including personal and business banking solutions. The company focuses on serving the Australian market, offering services such as loans, savings accounts, and investment products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,844,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.73B

For an in-depth examination of BOQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue