Bank of Queensland Announces 2025 AGM Details

Bank of Queensland ( (AU:BOQ) ) just unveiled an update.

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced the details of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on December 2, 2025, at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders and stakeholders, providing an opportunity to discuss the company’s performance and future strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOQ) stock is a Sell with a A$6.75 price target.

More about Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, serving customers primarily in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,964,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.66B

