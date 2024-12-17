Bank of Nova Scotia’s CAD100 Billion Bond Program Prospectus Approved

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Bank Of Nova Scotia ( (TSE:BNS) ) has provided an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has announced the approval and publication of a prospectus supplement by the Financial Conduct Authority for its CAD100 billion Global Registered Covered Bond Program. This development signifies a strategic move to strengthen its funding capabilities, potentially impacting its market position and offering enhanced security to stakeholders through guaranteed payments of interest and principal.

More about Bank Of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia, operating under the name Scotiabank, is a leading financial services provider in Canada and across the world. It offers a broad range of products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and corporate and investment banking, with a strategic focus on the Americas.

YTD Price Performance: 20.21%

Average Trading Volume: 1,492,800

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $67.65B

