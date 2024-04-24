Bank of Montreal Redeems Series 46 Shares

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) has released an update.

Bank of Montreal has announced its plan to redeem its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 46, a move that reflects the bank’s financial strategies and affects shareholders’ investments. The official document detailing this redemption has been made available for public inspection online, with further information accessible through BMO’s corporate contacts.

For further insights into BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.