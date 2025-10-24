Bank of Montreal Announces Pre-Stabilisation for KFW Senior Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Bank Of Montreal ( (TSE:BMO) ).

Bank of Montreal Europe plc has announced a pre-stabilisation notice for the offer of GBP 200,000,000 0.125% Senior Notes due 30 December 2026, issued by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW). The stabilisation period is expected to start on 23 October 2025 and may last up to 30 days after the proposed issue date. The Bank of Montreal Europe plc, acting as the Stabilising Manager, may over-allot the securities or engage in transactions to support the market price, although there is no guarantee that such actions will be taken. This announcement is intended for qualified investors and high net worth individuals in the UK and EEA, and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States.

