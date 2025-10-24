Bank of Montreal Announces Pre-Stabilisation for EUR 1 Billion Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bank Of Montreal ( (TSE:BMO) ) is now available.

Bank of Montreal’s London Branch has announced a pre-stabilisation notice for the issuance of EUR 1 billion Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due October 2029. The stabilisation period for these securities is expected to commence on October 22, 2025, and may last up to 30 days post-issuance. The stabilisation manager, Bank of Montreal, London Branch, may engage in over-allotment or market-supporting transactions to maintain the securities’ market price. However, such actions are not guaranteed and will comply with applicable laws.

Bank of Montreal is a major financial institution operating in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and investment services. It primarily focuses on the North American market, with a significant presence in Canada and the United States.

