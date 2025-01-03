Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call Announcement

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Bank Of Marin Bancorp ( (BMRC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its President and CEO, Tim Myers, along with EVP and CFO, Dave Bonaccorso, will discuss the company’s Q4 2024 financial results in an earnings call via webcast on January 27, 2025. The results will be released prior to the call, and investors can access the webcast on the company’s website, with a replay available shortly after. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing communication strategy with stakeholders, reflecting its commitment to transparency and engagement with the investment community.

More about Bank Of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is a leading business and community bank with assets of $3.8 billion. It offers commercial and personal banking, specialty lending, and wealth management and trust services through its network of 27 branches and eight commercial banking offices across Northern California. The bank is recognized for its community service and philanthropic efforts.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 62,722

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $378.1M

