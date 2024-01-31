Bank of Marin Bancorp Executives Attend Janney CEO Forum

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Bank of Marin Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Marin, has announced that its top executives, including President and CEO Tim Myers, CFO Tani Girton, and CCO Misako Stewart, will be attending the 2024 Janney CEO Forum on January 31 and February 1. The presentation given at the forum will be made available on Bank of Marin’s website in the Investor Relations section.

