Bank of Ireland Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Ireland Group plc (BOIG) has recently executed a share buyback on Euronext Dublin, purchasing 422,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from €10.1600 to €10.3600, with the intention of cancelling them. This move is part of a larger share buyback program where the bank intends to repurchase up to €520 million of its shares, as previously announced on 27 February 2024.

