Bank of Hawai‘i Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation is a regional financial services company that provides banking services to businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai‘i and the West Pacific.

In the third quarter of 2025, Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation reported a significant increase in earnings, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.20, up from $1.06 in the previous quarter. The bank’s net income rose to $53.3 million, marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a 32.2% increase from the same period last year.

Key financial highlights include a net interest income of $136.7 million, reflecting a 5.4% increase from the previous quarter and a 16.2% rise from the previous year. The net interest margin improved to 2.46%, driven by higher earning assets and favorable asset repricing. Additionally, average deposits grew by 7.1% on an annualized basis, while the bank maintained strong asset quality with non-performing assets decreasing to $16.9 million.

Looking ahead, Bank of Hawai‘i Corporation remains focused on maintaining its strong financial performance through prudent expense management and long-term value creation for stakeholders. The bank’s management is optimistic about continuing its growth trajectory while ensuring exceptional credit quality and operational efficiency.

