Bank of China Limited Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

The latest announcement is out from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ).

Bank of China Limited has announced its current Board of Directors, highlighting the leadership roles within the organization. Ge Haijiao serves as Chairman, with Zhang Hui as Vice Chairman and President. The release outlines the board’s committee assignments, demonstrating the structure and governance within the bank. This announcement emphasizes the bank’s commitment to solid governance and strategic oversight, impacting stakeholders by ensuring effective leadership and operational clarity.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major player in the financial industry, offering a range of banking services and products. It plays a significant role in both domestic and international markets, providing comprehensive financial services including corporate banking, investment banking, and insurance.

YTD Price Performance: 6.74%

Average Trading Volume: 117,692

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $200.9B

