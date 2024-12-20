Bank of China Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

Bank of China (HK:3988) has released an update.

Bank of China has announced an interim dividend of RMB 1.208 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, payable in Hong Kong dollars at HKD 1.3059092 per 10 shares. The ex-dividend date is set for January 13, 2025, with payment scheduled for February 19, 2025. Investors should note applicable withholding tax rates, including a 10% rate for non-resident enterprises and individuals.

