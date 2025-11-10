Bank of China Appoints New Independent Non-executive Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) has issued an announcement.

Bank of China Limited has appointed Mr. Woo Chin Wan Raymond as an Independent Non-executive Director, effective from November 7, 2025. Mr. Woo will also serve as Chair and member of the Connected Transactions Control Committee, member of the Audit Committee, and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. His appointment, approved by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the bank’s governance and oversight capabilities.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, offering a wide range of banking services. It is a joint stock company with limited liability and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 23.02%

Average Trading Volume: 239,403,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1808.4B

