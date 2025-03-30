Bank of China Announces Online Investor Briefing for A-Share Offering

Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) has issued an announcement.

Bank of China Limited has announced an upcoming Investor Briefing scheduled for March 31, 2025, which will be conducted online via text interaction. The briefing aims to address investor questions regarding the Offering of A-Shares to Specified Investors, with key company representatives, including the Secretary to the Board of Directors, participating to provide insights and answer common investor concerns.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of banking services and products. It focuses on commercial banking, investment banking, insurance, and other financial services, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 20.55%

Average Trading Volume: 46,310

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $208.9B

