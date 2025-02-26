Bank of America Submits Form 10-K for Public Inspection

Bank of America ( (BAC) ) has issued an update.

Bank of America Corporation has submitted its Current Report on Form 10-K to the National Storage Mechanism, making it available for public inspection. This filing, which was also submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides stakeholders with essential financial information and insights into the company’s operations, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a leading financial institution, providing a wide range of banking, investment, and financial services to individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and large corporations. The company operates globally, focusing on delivering comprehensive financial solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.38%

Average Trading Volume: 33,173,311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $338.4B

