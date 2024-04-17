Bank of America Increases Stake in Tate & Lyle PLC

Tate & Lyle Plc (GB:TATE) has released an update.

Tate & Lyle PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Bank of America Corporation now holding a combined total of 9.516% in voting rights, crossing a notable threshold on April 16, 2024. This change is a result of alterations in financial instruments and shares, leading to Bank of America Corporation and its controlled undertakings, including Merrill Lynch International, adjusting their total holdings to over 38 million voting rights in the company.

