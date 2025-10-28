Bank First Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Bank First National Corp ( (BFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bank First National Corp presented to its investors.

Bank First Corporation, a financial services provider through its subsidiary Bank First, N.A., operates primarily in Wisconsin, offering a range of banking products and services including loans, deposits, and treasury management. The company has a history of growth through acquisitions and branch expansions.

In its latest earnings report, Bank First announced a net income of $18.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking an increase from the previous year’s third quarter. The earnings per share for the same period rose to $1.83, reflecting a positive trend in the company’s financial performance.

Key financial highlights include a net interest income of $38.3 million for the third quarter, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The net interest margin improved to 3.88%, driven by higher yields on new and maturing loans. The bank also reported a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million, reflecting an increase in loan balances, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics.

Noninterest income rose to $6.0 million, boosted by gains from mortgage loan sales and positive valuation adjustments on mortgage servicing rights. Despite an increase in noninterest expenses due to acquisition-related costs, the bank managed personnel expenses effectively, with only modest increases.

Looking ahead, Bank First’s management remains optimistic about continued growth in loan yields and earnings, supported by strategic acquisitions and loan portfolio expansions. The bank’s solid financial position and ongoing strategic initiatives are expected to sustain its growth trajectory.

