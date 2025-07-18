Bank First National Announces Merger with Centre 1 Bancorp

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank First National ( (BFC) ) has issued an update.

On July 17, 2025, Bank First Corporation (BFC) entered into a merger agreement with Centre 1 Bancorp, Inc., where Centre will merge into BFC, and subsequently, their respective subsidiary banks will also merge. This merger, valued at approximately $174.3 million, aims to expand Bank First’s geographic footprint into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, enhancing its financial capacity and shareholder value by increasing its asset base to nearly $6 billion. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. This strategic move combines two community-focused banks, enhancing service capabilities and supporting long-term value creation for customers, employees, and communities.

The most recent analyst rating on (BFC) stock is a Hold with a $111.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank First National stock, see the BFC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFC is a Outperform.

BFC’s overall stock score is driven by robust financial performance and a positive corporate event. The strong balance sheet and profitability metrics underpin its financial health. Technical analysis suggests bullish momentum, albeit with caution on potential overbought conditions. The reasonable valuation and special dividend announcement bolster the stock’s investment appeal.

More about Bank First National

Bank First Corporation, headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, is a relationship-focused financial institution with total assets of approximately $4.4 billion. It offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending, as well as various deposit and savings options, primarily serving customers throughout central and northeastern Wisconsin. Founded in 1894, the institution has a long-standing history of supporting the communities it serves.

Average Trading Volume: 106,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.2B

