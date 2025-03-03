Bank First National Announces Board Member Retirement

Bank First National ( (BFC) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank First Corporation announced the retirement of Judy L. Heun from its Board of Directors, effective February 25, 2025. Ms. Heun, who joined the board in April 2019, has significantly contributed to the company’s financial oversight and strategic growth, particularly as Chair of the Audit Committee since 2022. Her departure marks the end of a notable tenure that strengthened the bank’s financial position and commitment to responsible growth. Beyond her role at Bank First, Heun has held key leadership positions at Kohler Company and has been actively involved in community service.

More about Bank First National

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, N.A., which was incorporated in 1894. The company offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products across 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. It has grown through acquisitions and branch expansions, employs approximately 357 full-time staff, and holds assets of about $4.5 billion. Insurance services are provided through Ansay & Associates, LLC, with trust and investment advisory services offered via regional partners.

YTD Price Performance: 7.37%

Average Trading Volume: 16,702

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.05B

