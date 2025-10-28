Banijay Group Discloses Recent Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banijay Group N.V. Class A ( (NL:BNJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Banijay Group N.V. disclosed its share transactions for the period from October 20 to October 24, 2025, as part of its shareholder-approved buyback program. The transactions, which involved both buying and selling shares on the Euronext Amsterdam, reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share liquidity and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (NL:BNJ) stock is a Hold with a EUR9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banijay Group N.V. Class A stock, see the NL:BNJ Stock Forecast page.

More about Banijay Group N.V. Class A

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, focusing on content production and distribution, live experiences, and online sports betting and gaming. It is the largest international independent producer distributor and operates Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Average Trading Volume: 6,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.17B

For detailed information about BNJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue