Bandhan Bank Appoints New Independent Director to Strengthen Governance

Bandhan Bank Ltd. ( (IN:BANDHANBNK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bandhan Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Gauri Prosad Sarma as an Independent Director, effective October 28, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. This strategic appointment, following the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s recommendation, aims to strengthen the bank’s governance and leadership, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Limited operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products. The bank is focused on providing banking solutions to a diverse customer base, with a particular emphasis on serving underbanked and rural communities in India.

Average Trading Volume: 275,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 273.8B INR

