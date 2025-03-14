Bancolombia Approves Profit Distribution and Social Benefit Provisions

Bancolombia ( (CIB) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 14, 2025, Bancolombia S.A. announced the approval of its profit distribution proposal during the General Shareholders’ Meeting. The proposal includes an annual dividend payment of COP 3,900 per share, a reserve of COP 1.86 trillion for equity strengthening and future growth, and a COP 34 billion reserve for social benefit projects. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s financial stability and support community initiatives, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

More about Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. is a leading financial institution in Colombia, operating in the banking industry. It offers a wide range of financial products and services, including personal and corporate banking, investment, and insurance solutions, primarily focusing on the Colombian market.

YTD Price Performance: 28.54%

Average Trading Volume: 371,467

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.43B

