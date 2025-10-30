Banco Santander US Reports Record Profit Growth

Banco Santander US ( (SAN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Banco Santander US presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banco Santander US, a prominent player in the financial services sector, specializes in retail and commercial banking, digital consumer banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and payments, with a strong focus on digital transformation and global scale. The company recently released its earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, highlighting a record profit attributable to the parent of EUR 10,337 million, an 11% increase from the previous year, driven by strong performances across its global businesses. Key financial metrics revealed a 2% growth in net interest income and an 8% rise in net fee income, alongside improvements in efficiency and credit quality, with the cost of risk decreasing to 1.13%. The company’s strategic moves included the planned sale of its stake in Santander Bank Polska and the acquisition of TSB Banking Group, reflecting its continued focus on optimizing its portfolio and expanding its footprint. Looking ahead, Banco Santander US remains on track to meet its 2025 targets, with management optimistic about sustained profitability and growth, supported by its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue