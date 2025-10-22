Banco Santander to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banco Santander SA ( (SAN) ) has shared an announcement.

Banco Santander, S.A. announced on October 22, 2025, that it will release its third-quarter financial results for 2025 on October 29, 2025. The bank plans to host an audio conference for analysts and a separate presentation for the media to discuss these results, indicating a transparent approach to stakeholder communication.

The most recent analyst rating on (SAN) stock is a Sell with a $4.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Santander SA stock, see the SAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SAN is a Outperform.

Banco Santander SA’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and reasonable valuation, despite financial risks from high leverage and negative cash flow. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data did not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on SAN stock, click here.

More about Banco Santander SA

Banco Santander, S.A. is a leading financial institution based in Spain, primarily engaged in providing banking services and financial products. The company operates globally, focusing on retail and commercial banking, and is recognized for its significant presence in Europe and Latin America.

Average Trading Volume: 4,033,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $145.6B

For detailed information about SAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue