Banco Santander Grants Shares to Senior Executive

Banco Santander ( (ES:SAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Banco Santander announced that Mr. Nitin Prabhu, Group Senior Executive Vice-President, has been granted ordinary shares free of charge under the Bonus Buyout 2025. The shares, delivered on August 7, 2025, were valued at an opening price of EUR 7.636, with a total volume of 6,577 shares. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive compensation with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

Banco Santander S.A. is a leading global financial institution primarily engaged in providing banking and financial services. It operates across various markets with a focus on retail and commercial banking, offering a range of products including loans, credit cards, and investment services.

