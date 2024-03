Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander-Chile successfully placed two new bond series in the local market, with a total amount of Ch$ 4,000,000,000 and UF 150,000 maturing in 2026. The placement rates for these bonds were reported to be 6.31% and 3.28% respectively, indicating the bank’s ongoing efforts to secure funding and investor confidence in its securities.

