Banco Santander-Chile has successfully issued dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, with the placement of Bond Series AA-14 BSTD141223 totaling UF 307,000 and set to mature on December 1, 2028. The bonds were issued at an average rate of 3.32%, under the registration number 20220013 dated November 15, 2022, by the Financial Markets Commission.

