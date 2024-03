Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander-Chile has successfully issued a new series of dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, with a total amount of UF 235,000 and a maturity date set for June 1, 2026. The bonds were placed at an average rate of 3.21%, reflecting the bank’s ongoing efforts to secure its financial position and expand its operations.

For further insights into BSAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.