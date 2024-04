Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has released an update.

Banco Santander-Chile has successfully issued its Series W-3 BSTDW31218 bearer bonds in the local market, totaling UF 545,000 with a maturity date of June 1, 2026, and an average placement rate of 3.19%. The placement conforms to the regulations of the Securities Market Law and the Financial Market Commission, ensuring transparent and timely information disclosure.

