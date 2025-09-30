Banco Santander Announces Interim Cash Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banco Santander ( (ES:SAN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Banco Santander has announced an interim cash dividend of 11.5 euro cents per share, representing approximately 25% of the Group’s underlying profit for the first half of 2025. This decision is part of the bank’s shareholder remuneration policy, which aims to distribute around 50% of the Group’s underlying profit through cash dividends and share buybacks. The dividend will be paid on November 3, 2025, and aligns with the ongoing share buyback program, reflecting the bank’s commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Banco Santander

Banco Santander is a prominent financial institution operating in the banking industry. It offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking, with a strong market presence in Europe and Latin America.

For detailed information about SAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue