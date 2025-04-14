Banco de Sabadell Continues Share Buyback Program

Banco de Sabadell ( (ES:SAB) ) has issued an announcement.

Banco de Sabadell has announced the continuation of its share buyback program, with transactions conducted between April 7 and April 11, 2025. The bank has spent approximately 116 million euros, representing nearly 47% of the program’s maximum monetary amount, indicating a significant commitment to returning value to shareholders.

More about Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives such as share buyback programs.

YTD Price Performance: 29.53%

Average Trading Volume: 5,426,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €12.58B

