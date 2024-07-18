Banco De Chile Places Bonds in Local Market

Banco De Chile (BCH) has released an update.

Banco de Chile has successfully placed senior bonds in the Chilean market, as officially reported to the nation’s Financial Market Commission. These bonds, identified as Serie HX and registered under number 20240002, will mature on December 1, 2044, and were issued at an average rate of 3.50%. This strategic move demonstrates Banco de Chile’s active engagement in financial market operations.

