Banco de Chile Completes Acquisition of Artikos Chile S.A.

Banco De Chile ( (BCH) ) has issued an update.

Banco de Chile has finalized a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Artikos Chile S.A., a banking service provider. Previously owning 50% of Artikos, Banco de Chile, alongside Banco de Crédito e Inversiones, has sold its shares to Cámara de Comercio de Santiago A.G. This strategic move is aligned with Banco de Chile’s focus on optimizing its operations and could impact its market positioning within the financial sector.

More about Banco De Chile

YTD Price Performance: 5.32%

Average Trading Volume: 216,908

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.74B

