Banco De Chile (BCH) has released an update.

Banco de Chile has officially appointed Mr. Patricio Jottar Nasrallah as a Director, as announced in a recent shareholders’ meeting. This change in leadership is significant for investors and stakeholders, indicating potential new directions for the bank. The appointment will stand until the next board renewal, underlining the dynamic nature of the bank’s governance.

