Banco Bradesco Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Strategic Growth Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Banco Bradesco SA ( (BBD) ) has shared an update.

In the third quarter of 2025, Banco Bradesco SA reported a recurring net income of R$6.2 billion, marking an 18.8% increase year-over-year, driven by strong performances across net interest income, fee and commission income, and insurance operations. The bank’s total revenue rose to R$35.0 billion, with a notable expansion in its loan portfolio, particularly in the MSME and individual segments. Bradesco continued its transformation plan, enhancing client services and focusing on sustainable financing, achieving its socio-environmental target by allocating R$350 billion to beneficial sectors by the end of September 2025. The bank maintained a stable delinquency ratio and robust capital ratios, underscoring its competitive positioning and commitment to long-term growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBD) stock is a Buy with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Bradesco SA stock, see the BBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBD is a Outperform.

Banco Bradesco SA’s strong earnings growth and strategic initiatives in technology are the most significant factors contributing to its score. Positive technical indicators and reasonable valuation further support the stock’s outlook. However, liquidity concerns and high leverage present risks that need careful management.

To see Spark’s full report on BBD stock, click here.

More about Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco SA is a prominent financial institution in Brazil, operating primarily in the banking sector. The company offers a wide range of financial services including banking, insurance, and asset management, with a focus on both individual and corporate clients. It is known for its extensive network of branches and digital services, aiming to support sustainable business financing and a transition to a greener economy.

Average Trading Volume: 47,200,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.32B

See more insights into BBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue