Banco Bradesco Reports No Securities Activity in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Banco Bradesco SA ( (BBD) ) has shared an update.

In June 2025, Banco Bradesco S.A. reported no operations involving securities and derivatives by its administration and family dependants. The report highlights the unchanged status of common and non-voting shares, reflecting stability in the company’s securities holdings. This lack of activity may suggest a period of consolidation or strategic pause for the bank, potentially impacting stakeholders’ expectations regarding future financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBD) stock is a Buy with a $3.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Bradesco SA stock, see the BBD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BBD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBD is a Outperform.

Banco Bradesco SA’s strong earnings growth and positive market momentum are key strengths. The technical analysis indicates bullish trends, while valuation metrics suggest the stock is reasonably priced. However, financial performance is mixed due to cash flow challenges and high leverage, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on BBD stock, click here.

More about Banco Bradesco SA

Banco Bradesco S.A. is a prominent financial institution in Brazil, offering a wide range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on providing services such as retail banking, insurance, and asset management, catering primarily to the Brazilian market.

Average Trading Volume: 40,866,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.47B

See more insights into BBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue