BancFirst Corp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends and Payments

BancFirst Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share on its common stock, set for distribution on April 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of March 28, 2024. Additionally, the company will make a quarterly interest payment on its Junior Subordinated Debentures, resulting in a $0.45 per share dividend for holders of BFC Capital Trust II’s trust preferred securities, also payable on April 15.

