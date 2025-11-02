Banca Profilo Director Resigns Due to Time Constraints

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Banca Profilo SPA ( (IT:PRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Banca Profilo S.p.A. announced the resignation of Dr. Paola Santarelli, a non-executive and independent director, due to her inability to dedicate sufficient time to her role. Her resignation also affects her positions on the Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The bank’s Board of Directors will seek a replacement in accordance with legal and statutory provisions.

