Banca CF+ Initiates Tender Offer for Banca Sistema Shares

Banca Sistema S.p.A. ( (IT:BST) ) has shared an announcement.

Banca CF+ S.p.A. has filed an offer document with Consob for a voluntary total public tender offer on the ordinary shares of Banca Sistema S.p.A. The offer, which is not intended to delist the shares, proposes a total consideration of Euro 1.80 per share, combining cash and shares of Kruso Kapital S.p.A. This move could impact the market positioning of Banca Sistema and influence shareholder decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:BST) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.60 price target.

Banca CF+ S.p.A. is a bank specializing in providing credit to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 497,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €143.8M

