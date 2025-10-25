Banc of California’s Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Optimism

Banc of California Inc. ((BANC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Banc of California’s recent earnings call exuded a positive sentiment, driven by notable growth in earnings per share, successful share repurchase activities, and improved deposit trends. Despite some concerns regarding a decline in total loans and an increase in classified loan balances, the overall financial health and performance improvements of the company contributed to an optimistic outlook.

Strong Earnings Per Share Growth

Banc of California reported an impressive 23% quarter-over-quarter growth in earnings per share, reaching $0.38. This increase was fueled by positive operating leverage and an expansion in net interest margin, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance.

Successful Share Repurchase Program

The company executed a strategic share repurchase program, buying back 2.2 million shares of common stock in Q3, amounting to $185 million. This represents more than half of the $300 million repurchase authorization, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Improved Core Deposit Trends

Noninterest-bearing deposits saw a 9% increase, now making up 28% of total deposits. This positive trend allowed Banc of California to reduce broker deposits by 16% from the prior quarter, enhancing the bank’s deposit mix and cost efficiency.

Net Interest Margin Expansion

The net interest margin expanded to 3.22%, driven by higher loan yields and lower deposit costs. This expansion is expected to continue, further strengthening the bank’s financial position.

Stable Credit Quality

Credit quality remained stable, with criticized loans down 4% quarter-over-quarter and special mention loans down 24%. This stability reflects the bank’s disciplined credit management practices.

Decline in Total Loans

Total loans experienced a 1.6% decline from the last quarter due to elevated paydowns and proactive payoffs of criticized loans. This strategic approach aims to maintain a healthy loan portfolio.

Classified Loan Balances Increase

Classified loan balances increased this quarter due to a timing issue related to a $50 million CRE loan. However, these loans are performing with no delinquencies greater than 30 days, indicating manageable risk levels.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Banc of California anticipates continued financial growth, with a focus on expanding net interest margins and maintaining a strong capital position. The bank’s strategic initiatives, including share repurchases and disciplined credit management, are expected to support ongoing earnings growth and effective balance sheet management.

In summary, Banc of California’s earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment, driven by strong earnings growth, successful share repurchase activities, and improved deposit trends. Despite some challenges, the company’s overall financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth.

